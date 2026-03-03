Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

Cardi B seemingly alluded to the breakup of her romance with New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs, although it isn’t necessarily definitive. With fans assuming that her colorful rants onstage during her “Little Miss Drama Tour” stops are about the NFL star, Cardi B is denying that the barbs are aimed in that direction.

A YouTube account captured a video of Cardi B during her Bay Area stop at the Chase Center last weekend as she introduced the song “Princibal” from her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

In the clip, Cardi’s colorful use of language was on full display as she recited the chorus of the track acapella, which reads as follows:

It’s the principle, the principle, ayy

Can’t be out here playin’ with a b*tch like me (Why?)

There’s n*ggas out here prayin’ for a bitch like me, ayy

It’s the principle, the principle, ayy

Take me to the trap, ayy, then I meet your mother

You know a b*tch is badder when she raised up out the gutter

The track, which also features Janet Jackson and samples the singer’s “The Pleasure Principle,” was released last year when things with Diggs appeared to be at their best.

The chatter around the assumption that the Bronx superstar is using her monologues onstage to take shots and the father of her youngest child was shut down by Cardi B herself via X.

“Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle.. not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax,” Cardi wrote on Monday (March 2).

Cardi is set to touch down in Houston tomorrow (March 4) for a stop on the “Little Miss Drama Tour” after a brief three-day break.

