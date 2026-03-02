So Stunning: Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Sheryl Lee Ralph & Viola Davis Dazzlingly Dominate The Actors Awards Red Carpet

Award season is the gift that keeps on giving, and the photos from the 2026 SAG Actors Awards are proof. This year’s ceremony, held on March 1 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and streaming live on Netflix, brought Hollywood’s finest together for a night of peer-to-peer praise and seriously elevated red carpet moments.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have always feel a little different. This is actors celebrating actors. No mysterious voting committees. Just peers giving each other their flowers. And that energy? It shows up in the fashion.

Chase Infiniti Proves She Is A Fashion Girl Rocking Custom Louis Vuitton To The 2026 SAG Awards



Chase Infiniti continues her reign as a Louis Vuitton ambassador. She wore a custom nude, crystal-embellished gown that hugged every curve before flaring into a soft mermaid hem. The high neckline and matching beaded headpiece added drama, while the delicate shimmer caught the light from every angle.

Styled by Wayman and Micah, she looked polished, luxe, and completely in her bag.

Teyana Taylor Is A Werk Of Art In Tom Ford At The 2026 SAG Awards

Teyana Taylor does not come to play on a red carpet.

She arrived in a sculptural custom Thom Browne gown in cream and silver, complete with corseted detailing, architectural draping, and cascading ribbon elements that flowed into a dramatic, shimmering train.

The bodice looked molded to her frame, while the crystal fringe skirt moved like liquid metal. And yes, her daughter Rue Rose stole a mini moment. She was seen several times on the carpet posing, having fun, and even fixing her mother’s dress.

In other words, she is ready for her camera moment.

The SAG red carpet always feels like a reunion with couture. You see familiar faces, career milestones, and style evolutions all at once. And this year, the 2026 edition delivered screenshot-worthy moments we’re still thinking about.

