Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran
Entertainment

DJ KAYOTIK COMES BACK HOME TO REUNION RADIO THIS WEEKEND

The Voice Of The Legendary G Unit With DFW TIes Taps In On Reunion Radio THis Weekend To Talk Pain / Hope / Patience and Saving Lives With His New Book

Published on February 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen To Reunion Radio On Sunday at 5 as we welcome home DJ Kayotik, Legendary Dallas DJ and voice of the G Unit Led by 50 Cent. Kayotik has a book out that talks about the Pain of losing a love one that has turned into purpose. We talk about that and Much More this weekend. Plus what Is The Real Deal Wuth the Competition between 50 cent and T.I.??? Find out on Reunion Radio!!

Reunion Radio Is Big Bink / TDK / Shani Scott / DJ Teaze / Slick Nick / Jack Fraust – EVERY SUNDAY – THE NUMBER ONE SHOW ON THE WEEKEND IN DALLAS FORT WORTH!

EVERY SUNDAY FROM 5PM TO 7PM

FOLLOW US AT @listentoreunionradio

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole "Doesn't Know" If He'll Be Featured On Drake's New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys

Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Breaking News

Breaking News

International  |  24/7 News

President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran

Comment
Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
7 Items
News  |  tethomas

Five Arrested After 110 MPH Police Chase in North Texas

Comment
Rudy's Chicken Basket
News  |  Jazzi Black

Oak Cliff’s Beloved Rudy’s Chicken Closing After 30 Years

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close