Megan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Grammy-winning rapper and cultural icon Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Beginning March 24, 2026, Megan will take on the role of Harold Zidler, the charismatic nightclub impresario, in a groundbreaking gender-flipped casting. Her eight-week engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre will run through May 17, marking the first time a female-identifying performer has portrayed the character in any Moulin Rouge! production worldwide.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan shared in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.” Producer Carmen Pavlovic added, “Megan is a true global superstar and one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her casting is a historic moment and a spectacular way to celebrate the show’s final months on Broadway.” Fans can also expect a hint of Megan’s iconic music to be incorporated into the production, making this a must-see event for theatergoers and Megan’s fans alike.

