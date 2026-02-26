Listen Live
Philadelphia opens an LGBTQ+ tourism center in the Gayborhood

Published on February 26, 2026
Intersection in the "Gayborhood" of Washington Square West, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Source: UCG / Getty

Philadelphia has taken a significant step in promoting inclusivity and celebrating its LGBTQ+ community with the opening of the Philly Pride Visitor Center. Located at 12th and Locust Streets in the heart of the city’s Gayborhood, the center is one of the first of its kind in the country. The facility, a collaboration between the Philadelphia Visitor Center, Visit Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania Office of Tourism, aims to serve as a hub for LGBTQ+ travelers, offering itinerary planning, attraction ticketing, and information on queer-friendly destinations.

The center also highlights Philadelphia’s rich LGBTQ+ history, including the nation’s first public gay rights demonstration in 1965 and the city’s role in the ACT UP movement during the AIDS crisis. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, emphasized the state’s commitment to inclusivity, stating, “At a time when other states are walking away from their LGBTQ+ community, we are walking toward it.” The center features a gift shop with LGBTQ+ themed merchandise and walls adorned with historical insights and travel recommendations. With LGBTQ+ travelers contributing over $65 billion annually to the U.S. tourism economy, the Philly Pride Visitor Center is poised to make Philadelphia a leading destination for inclusive travel.

Philadelphia opens an LGBTQ+ tourism center in the Gayborhood was originally published on rnbphilly.com

