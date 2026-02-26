Listen Live
Dallas is a city that's packed with unique activities, cultural experiences, hidden gems, and unforgettable events that go way beyond the typical nightlife scene

Published on February 26, 2026
Dallas traffic, Texas
Source: peeterv / Getty

Dallas is a city that’s packed with unique activities, cultural experiences, hidden gems, and unforgettable events that go way beyond the typical nightlife scene. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or you’re a local looking to switch up your routine, there’s always something new to explore.

Between outdoor adventures, interactive museums, art walks, live performances, and family-friendly attractions and so much more. Dallas offers experiences that fit every vibe and budget.

Check out this list of fun things to do in Dallas

D.B. Spot

Create your Own Fragrance at Olfactory NYC

Ride electric motor bikes with In-City Wheels

BowlGames

Attend the soft opening of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

Ride ATVs

R & B Bingo Brunch

Active Arena

Dallas Slingshot Rental

Drake Night

Bolder Adventure Park

Epic Waters – Indoor Waterpark

Axe Throwing

Escape Room

Frontiers Of Flight Museum

Mini Golf

Videogame Museum

Sport Simulators

Modern Shuffleboard

Cricket

Helicopter Ride

Go- Karting

Boxcar

Netflix House

Go For A Boat Ride

Painting With A View

Dallas Board Walk

Immersive Walking Trail

Bubble Planet Experience

Drive In Movie

Gallery DeFi

Rooftop Bar

Cosm

