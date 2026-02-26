Listen Live
Texas Gets Its First State Park In 25 Years

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will officially open to the public on March 1, marking the first new state park to open in Texas in 25 years.

Published on February 26, 2026
Sunday is a big day for outdoor lovers in North Texas. The new Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will open its doors to visitors for the first time on March 1st. This will be the first time in 25 years that Texas is opening a new state park. 

The park is 4,871 acres and is located between Fort Worth and Abilene, which is in Palo Pinto County. According to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott’s office, the grand opening is expected to happen sometime this spring. However, starting Sunday, March 1st, a limited number of visitors will get early access to Texas’s new national park by reserving day passes.

This park has been in the works for years, as crews are still putting their final touches on the place. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department purchased this ranch land in 2011 with the expectation of opening the park in 2023. Due to construction delays, the opening was pushed to 2026.

Director of Texas State Parks Rodney Franklin said in a release that “This is a tremendous moment for Texas State Parks and the state of Texas, opening Palo Pinto Mountains State Park represents the culmination of collaborative efforts that include our Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation as well as private donors.”

The park will feature more than 16 miles of trails and a 90-acre lake for fishing, swimming, and kayaking. Though motorboats won’t be allowed at the park, camping and RV sites are available.

If you’re a nature lover and want early access, be sure to secure your day pass here

