Listen Live
Close
Local

Frisco Resident Wins Millions From Scratch Off

A lucky Frisco resident won $2 million from a scratch-off at Tom Thumb on Preston Road. Three top prizes still available.

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FRANCE-AUCH-LOTTERY-SCRATCHCARD-COIN
Source: ISABELLE SOURIMENT / Getty

A Frisco resident hit a big payday worth millions from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winner claimed a $2 million prize by playing the scratch ticket game ‘golden riches’ the ticket was purchased at Tom Thumb store #2581 located at 4848 preston road in frisco texas, the winner has decided to remain anonymous which is completely understood, according to the press release there is said to be 3 more top prizes that have yet to be claimed. The game itself has more than $181.2 million in total prizes; the odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.76.

You could be the next winner.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address

Rep. Al Green Held Up Black People Aren't Apes Sign, Ejected From SOTU

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 The Game Awards

New Report Puts Blame On Sarah Bond For Xbox's Recent Failures, Social Media Thinks They Did Her Dirty

Hip-Hop Wired
Oliver "Power" Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga...

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away

Hip-Hop Wired

A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
17 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Whataburger Logo
News  |  tethomas

What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
News  |  Weso

Four Shot During Memorial Service For Lil Poppa

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close