Frisco Resident Wins Millions From Scratch Off

A Frisco resident hit a big payday worth millions from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winner claimed a $2 million prize by playing the scratch ticket game ‘golden riches’ the ticket was purchased at Tom Thumb store #2581 located at 4848 preston road in frisco texas, the winner has decided to remain anonymous which is completely understood, according to the press release there is said to be 3 more top prizes that have yet to be claimed. The game itself has more than $181.2 million in total prizes; the odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.76.

