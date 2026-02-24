Listen Live
Police Visit Ray J's Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

Police officers came to Ray J’s home in response to an alleged domestic violence incident over the past weekend.

Published on February 24, 2026
68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Reality star and singer Ray J is in another controversial spot, as Los Angeles Police Department officers were summoned to his home to investigate a possible domestic battery incident. According to reports, police arrived at the estate at 2 a.m. The alleged victim is a former girlfriend of Ray J, described as a 30-year-old Persian woman.

The woman and the “One Wish” singer were reportedly unwilling to speak to officers on the scene. The officers would leave the premises without making an arrest, after also not receiving any information from possible witnesses at the home. There was no police report made out.

Ray J has been involved in two incidents where law enforcement had to intervene within the past year. The first took place in March 2025, when Ray J was detained by police after an argument with his wife, Princess Love, which allegedly involved him acting aggressively toward her and shouting at her.

The 45-year-old would also be arrested last November after another incident with Princess Love, this time after reportedly pulling a gun out on her during a livestream. The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star denied that he had intentions on shooting her.

The two are parents to two children – Melody, 7, and Epik, 6. Princess Love would go on to file a protection order against Ray J, but amended it so that he could see his children.

The incident comes as Ray J is reportedly dealing with serious health issues. The singer revealed in an Instagram livestream that he was informed that he had “months to live” after being hospitalized in January for chest pains and pneumonia.

He would later tell TMZ that he suffered severe cardiac damage to where his heart was operating at “25%.” But in a follow-up, Ray J said that doctors have placed him on an intense protocol involving eight medications, and that he could receive a defibrillator or pacemaker.

