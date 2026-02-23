Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

Source: Variety / Getty

The British Academy Film and Television Awards—better known as the BAFTAs—took over London on Sunday, February 22, drawing some of our fav U.S. leading celebs for one of awards season’s most prestigious stops. The ceremony drew heavy hitters and fashion favorites alike to the Royal Festival Hall. From Teyana Taylor and Michael B. Jordan to Kerry Washington and Ryan Coogler, the guest list alone promised a red carpet worth studying.

And London showed out.

Also in attendance were Kate Middleton and Prince William, walking the carpet together for the first time since 2023. This is major. The Princess of Wales continues to increase her public appearances following her cancer diagnosis.

Just as important as who was there was obviously what they wore. So let’s get into the fashion.

Teyana Taylor’s Stuns In Sculptural Burberry Burgundy At The BAFTAs

Teyana Taylor, our forever Rose from Harlem, delivered sophisticated drama in a burgundy floor-length Burberry gown that felt right at home in London. The exaggerated silhouette featured cascading ruffles, sculptural ruching, and a sharply cinched waist. The volume was bold. At moments, the ruffles brushed her face, creating a theatrical effect against the regal setting. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a sleek pixie cut.

The styling let the gown take center stage.

Source: Lia Toby / Getty

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The gown was a little more understated than we’re used to seeing from Teyana. But Teyana can wear anything. We love seeing her style versatility and the subtle nod to London by stepping out in such a classic British house.

Kerry Washington Turns Heads – Literally – In Navy Prada At The BAFTAs

Kerry Washington also gave us a red carpet moment. The Scandal star stunned in a navy Prada gown adorned with dimensional floral appliqués across the bodice. The fitted shape opened into delicate pleats that flowed into a slightly A-line skirt, while thin embellished straps led to a striking open back.

Source: Variety / Getty

From the front, it read romantic and polished. From the back, it was the main event. Her softly undone updo and glowing glam added a sultry balance. As she captioned her video, “a little commotion for the dress.” Exactly.

The men matched the energy. Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler represented in sleek, sharply tailored tuxedos that fit like precision. Clean lines. Strong shoulders. Polished shoes. Grown-man swag was fully activated in London.

Scroll through for more standout moments from the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet.

Top Red Carpet Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs