Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs
The British Academy Film and Television Awards—better known as the BAFTAs—took over London on Sunday, February 22, drawing some of our fav U.S. leading celebs for one of awards season’s most prestigious stops. The ceremony drew heavy hitters and fashion favorites alike to the Royal Festival Hall. From Teyana Taylor and Michael B. Jordan to Kerry Washington and Ryan Coogler, the guest list alone promised a red carpet worth studying.
And London showed out.
Also in attendance were Kate Middleton and Prince William, walking the carpet together for the first time since 2023. This is major. The Princess of Wales continues to increase her public appearances following her cancer diagnosis.
Just as important as who was there was obviously what they wore. So let’s get into the fashion.
Teyana Taylor’s Stuns In Sculptural Burberry Burgundy At The BAFTAs
Teyana Taylor, our forever Rose from Harlem, delivered sophisticated drama in a burgundy floor-length Burberry gown that felt right at home in London. The exaggerated silhouette featured cascading ruffles, sculptural ruching, and a sharply cinched waist. The volume was bold. At moments, the ruffles brushed her face, creating a theatrical effect against the regal setting. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a sleek pixie cut.
The styling let the gown take center stage.
The gown was a little more understated than we’re used to seeing from Teyana. But Teyana can wear anything. We love seeing her style versatility and the subtle nod to London by stepping out in such a classic British house.
Kerry Washington Turns Heads – Literally – In Navy Prada At The BAFTAs
Kerry Washington also gave us a red carpet moment. The Scandal star stunned in a navy Prada gown adorned with dimensional floral appliqués across the bodice. The fitted shape opened into delicate pleats that flowed into a slightly A-line skirt, while thin embellished straps led to a striking open back.
From the front, it read romantic and polished. From the back, it was the main event. Her softly undone updo and glowing glam added a sultry balance. As she captioned her video, “a little commotion for the dress.” Exactly.
The men matched the energy. Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler represented in sleek, sharply tailored tuxedos that fit like precision. Clean lines. Strong shoulders. Polished shoes. Grown-man swag was fully activated in London.
Scroll through for more standout moments from the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet.
Ryan Coogler & Zinzi Coogler Represent For Sinners
Ryan Coogler and his wife, Zinzi Coogler, stepped onto the carpet as the creative forces behind Sinners. The producing powerhouse duo kept things classic in coordinated black-tie looks that felt polished and effortless. As the visionaries behind one of the year’s most talked-about films, their presence carried both style and substance.
Aaron Pierre Makes A Solo Red Carpet Appearance
Aaron Pierre delivered sleek sophistication in a modern black tuxedo with satin lapels and a sharp bow tie. The fit was streamlined and confident. Notably, this marks one of his first major red carpet appearances following rumors of his split from Teyana Taylor. Both stars attended the BAFTAs, though they were not photographed together.
Michael B. Jordan Elevates Double-Breasted Dressing
Michael B. Jordan turned heads in a charcoal double-breasted suit paired with a black shirt and tie. A subtle brooch detail added personality without distracting from the structure. The silhouette was strong, the fit precise, and the overall look delivered grown-man sophistication. That’s how MBJ does it.
Wunmi Mosaku Celebrates Her BAFTA Win For Sinners
Fresh off her BAFTA win for “Best Supporting Actress” for Sinners, Wunmi Mosaku stepped onto the carpet in a sculptural black gown that balanced drama and grace. The design featured architectural folds and a cinched waist, framing her beautifully. And when it comes to glamour – whoever selected that blue shadow needs a raise. Flawless, honey.
Chase Infiniti Shuts Down The BAFTAs In Sculptural Louis Vuitton
Chase Infiniti understood the assignment — and then elevated it. The One Battle After Another actress and Louis Vuitton ambassador stepped onto the BAFTA carpet in a burgundy sculptural gown from the house. The strapless silhouette hugged her curves before cascading into a dramatic, architectural skirt that flared with serious shape and structure. The volume alone was breathtaking.
Ten out of ten. No notes.
Maya Rudolph Brings Graphic Black-And-White Elegance
Maya Rudolph stepped out in a striking black-and-white ensemble that played beautifully with contrast. The sculptural silhouette featured oversized cuffs and soft draping through the skirt, creating movement without overwhelming the look. The asymmetrical hem and bow detail added dimension, while two-tone heels kept the styling sharp and modern.
Leomie Anderson Brings Feathered Drama To The BAFTAs Carpet
Leomie Anderson did not come to blend in. She stepped onto the BAFTAs carpet in a flowing white halter gown complete with feathered accents at the waist and along her opera-length gloves. The detailing gave the look texture and movement, while the long, fluid skirt trailed behind her with a serious dose of fabulousness. Her sleek, side-parted hair and sharp glam kept everything elevated and clean.
