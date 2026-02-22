Astrological Forecast: February 22 – March 1 ✨

As we move through February 22 through March 1, we are fully immersed in Pisces season, a time of intuition, emotional clarity, creativity, and spiritual alignment. For our DFW community, this week carries powerful energy for trusting your vision and moving with purpose.

The Sun is currently in Pisces, bringing heightened sensitivity, imagination, and deep emotional awareness. This isn’t passive energy — it’s visionary energy. It’s the kind that fuels lyrics, builds movements, and turns dreams into strategy.

What This Week’s Energy Means for DFW

Pisces season encourages us to slow down just enough to listen inward. Between February 22 and March 1, themes of intuition, faith, and creative flow are amplified.

Trust your instincts in business and collaborations.

Lean into creativity — music, writing, vision planning.

Release self-doubt and emotional heaviness.

Protect your energy while staying inspired.

Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For DFW, this is powerful. Pisces energy supports storytelling, emotional honesty, and artistic depth. It reminds us that strength isn’t just volume — it’s clarity.