Arlington Turns City Streets Into a High-Speed Race Track

Start Your Engines: Arlington Turns City Streets Into a High-Speed Race Track

Agg-town is transforming its entertainment district into a street race track, bringing IndyCar speeds and a brand-new spectacle to North Texas.

Published on March 10, 2026
F1 Grand Prix of Miami
Source: Kym Illman / Getty

DFW is about to get a whole lot louder — and faster.

Crews in Arlington have started shutting down streets and transforming the city’s entertainment district into a high-speed racing course for the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington, set for March 13.

On Monday, the first wave of road closures began as workers started assembling the temporary track infrastructure. When it’s finished, the course will stretch 2.7 miles with 14 turns, giving IndyCar drivers a chance to reach speeds close to 180 miles per hour — right through city streets.

And this isn’t happening somewhere on the outskirts. The event will cut straight through the heart of the entertainment district near Jerry’s World and Globe Life Field, turning one of DFW’s busiest event zones into a full-scale street circuit.

Reps say Arlington is no stranger to big crowds and major events, but this setup is something the city has never hosted before.

Thousands of fans are expected to pack the area for the weekend, getting the rare chance to watch open-wheel racecars fly past them at incredible speeds.

If you’re planning to be in the area, expect major traffic changes. Roads like Randol Mill, AT&T Way, Cowboys Way, Stadium Drive and parts of College Street will be closed as crews finish building the track.

The race course itself takes nearly a month to build, with grandstands and fan areas already going up around the district.

For racing fans, the message is simple: this isn’t just another event — it’s a bucket-list experience happening right here in the DFW.

