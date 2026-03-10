Green, Loud, and a Little Wild: Dallas’ St. Patrick’s Day Party Returns

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Dallas, get ready — one of the city’s biggest street parties is about to take over Lower Greenville.

The Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival returns Saturday, March 14, bringing tens of thousands of people to Greenville Avenue for a full day of parades, music, and good energy.

The festival starts early at 9 a.m., with the parade officially rolling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The route runs about two miles, starting at Greenville Avenue near Northwest Highway and heading south toward SMU Boulevard. It’s free to attend and widely known as the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Southwest — so yeah, expect the city to show up.

If you’re not planning to celebrate, it might be a good day to avoid the Lower Greenville area altogether. Streets will be closed for the parade, a morning 5K run, and multiple block parties happening throughout the day.

But if you are trying to pull up, plan ahead. Find somewhere to park will be tight, so hopping on DART is probably your best move. The Park Lane and Lovers Lane stations are the closest stops to the action and will save you a lot of time and frustration.

Beyond the parade itself, the day turns into a full street celebration with DJs, live music, and block parties all along Greenville. Some of those events require tickets or are 21+, so make sure you check before you go.

Dallas knows how to throw a party. So wear your green, bring your friends, and enjoy the vibe — just remember to keep it fun and respectful.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire