Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Beaded Baddies Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026

Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026

Let the good times roll and enjoy our gallery of beaded baddies who stunned at Mardi Gras 2026

Published on February 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 35

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Mardi Gras baddies asset
Source: IG: @kendal._

The good times were rollin’ at this year’s world-stoppin’ Mardi Gras celebration which brought together beautiful people for authentic NOLA vibes, hip-moving tunes, delicious eats, fancy floats, flowing drinks, and, of course, the baddest (and most beaded) women you’ll ever see.

The centuries-old tradition originated in medieval Europe before arriving in the Americas via French explorers in 1699, with the first celebrations held in Mobile, Alabama and later becoming an iconic cultural spectacle in New Orleans.

“Mardi Gras” is French for “Fat Tuesday,” referring to the last day of indulgence before Ash Wednesday and the 40-day Lenten season.

One of the many amazing things about Louisiana, the first official New Orleans Mardi Gras parade took place in 1837.

Since then, hundreds of thousands people have gathered to party in the streets while building community with “krewes” (private social clubs that organize parades and balls), eating King Cake, and rocking official colors established in 1872: Purple (Justice), Green (Faith), and Gold (Power).

Known as the biggest party in the Big Easy, you can always expect to see some of your fave celebs like Captain America Anthony Mackie with ties to NOLA partaking in the festivities.

Mardi Gras 2026
Source: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Have you ever experienced Mardi Gras? If so, how was your experience? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and enjoy of gallery of beaded baddies, NOLA darlins’, and jazzy belles who stunned at Mardi Gras on the flip.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435

Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026 was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party

Fetty Wap Secured His GED And Took HVAC Courses While Locked Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations

DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
dsavv

UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Hottest Winter Olympic Female Athletes Of 2026

Comment
Police Line Do Not Cross - Police tape crime scene picture
News  |  tethomas

Fort Woth Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Over French Fries

Comment
Morning Hustle cash grab 2026
Contests  |  tethomas

Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close