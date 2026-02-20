7 School-Style Looks To Wear To Cardi B’s ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

When Cardi B announced her ‘Little Miss Drama Tour,’ it immediately became clear this wouldn’t just be a concert but also a full fashion moment, featuring some of the most fascinating outfits worn to concerts to date. Known for her fearless approach to style, Cardi has built a reputation for turning every appearance into a visual spectacle. From custom couture to dramatic stage costumes, her fashion choices are bold, feminine, and attention-grabbing.

But for this tour, Cardi has introduced a new twist to her signature aesthetic. According to social media and Cardi herself, the unofficial tour uniform is rooted in preppy, school-inspired fashion. She described the vibe as “drama school,” which encourages concert goers to blend classic academic silhouettes with a signature dramatic flair.

Outfit Ideas for Cardi B’s Tour

This theme opens the door for fans to reinterpret traditional school style through a high-fashion, Cardi-approved lens. Think pleated skirts, blazers, knee-high socks, and button-downs, but elevated with bold tailoring, luxe fabrics, and statement accessories. Cardi has always been known for taking familiar styles and transforming them into glamorous, unforgettable looks. And of course, the rap star’s version of preppy isn’t quiet or reserved, it’s confident, sexy, and theatrical. It’s less about fitting into a uniform and more about reinventing it.

The Little Miss Drama tour permits fans to step into character. It’s about embracing confidence, drama, and self-expression through fashion. Whether you lean toward polished prep, edgy glam, or full couture fantasy, the goal is to embody the same main-character energy Cardi brings to every event and stage she touches. The school-inspired theme provides the foundation, but the drama is up to you.

If you’ve gotten your concert tickets but don’t have a clue as to what schoolgirl outfit you will rock, below are seven outfit ideas inspired by Cardi B’s “drama school” aesthetic and overall fashion evolution to help you create a look worthy of the spotlight. Jump in!