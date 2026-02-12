Source: Digital / Radio One

As we celebrate Black History Month, 105.3 RNB is shining a spotlight on local history makers from the Carolinas by Saluting Black Excellence. We are honoring people whose vision, courage, and excellence either shaped or continue to shape our communities. Brought to you in part by Carolina Cares Partnership.

DR. KIZZMEKIA CORBETT-HELAIRE

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire, from Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, is a prominent viral immunologist who played a piviotal role in developing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Formerly a lead scientist at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), she is recognized for her work in mRNA vaccine technology. In all, she has over 15 years of experience studying dengue virus, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza virus, and coronaviruses, garnering several prestigious awards, such as the Benjamin Franklin Next Den Award, the Salzman Memorial Award in Virology, and many more. She holds degrees from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and University of Maryland – Baltimore County.

JOAN HIGGINBOTHAM

Joan Higginbotham is an American engineer and former NASA astronaut who flew aboard Space Shuttle Discovery on mission STS-116 in 2006. Before becoming an astronaut, she worked at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as an electrical engineer supporting space shuttle launches. She was the third African American woman to travel to space and has since become a leader in STEM education, technology, and public service. Higginbotham made Charlotte her home in 2011 and has now lived in the Charlotte area for 15 years.

JULIUS L. CHAMBERS

Julius Chambers grew up during the Jim Crow era in rural Montgomery County, North Carolina. He became a prominent civil rights attorney and a leading figure in the fight for racial equality. As the founding director of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund’s office in Charlotte, he led major legal battles to desegregate schools and challenge discriminatory practices across the South. Chambers later served as chancellor of North Carolina Central University, and Julius L. Chambers High School in Charlotte was named in his honor to recognize his lasting impact on civil rights, education, and justice.

ROMARE BEARDEN

Romare Bearden was a renowned American artist, writer, and cultural leader best known for his innovative collages that depicted African American life, history, and community. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and raised in Harlem, New York, Bearden drew inspiration from both the South and the urban North, blending modern art styles with rich storytelling and social themes. His work addressed issues of identity, memory, music, and civil rights, making him one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. In honor of his legacy and Charlotte roots, Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte was named after him, celebrating his lasting impact on art and culture.

