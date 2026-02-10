Listen Live
Close
Local

New Baltimore Bills Aim To Restrict ICE Activity Citywide

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Troy Anti ICE
Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

New legislation introduced during Monday’s Baltimore City Council meeting could significantly limit how the city cooperates with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, marking the latest move in Maryland aimed at curbing federal immigration enforcement at the local level.

Baltimore joins a growing list of jurisdictions across the state proposing measures designed to restrict ICE activity and reduce fear within immigrant communities. City leaders say the goal is to preserve public safety while maintaining trust between residents and local government agencies.

CBS Baltimore reports that the first bill would require city departments to develop formal plans to protect public and private spaces by limiting ICE presence. It would also prohibit the use of city funds, personnel, or resources to assist with federal immigration enforcement unless legally required.

A second bill urges Maryland lawmakers to pass statewide legislation banning 287(g) agreements, which allow local law enforcement agencies to partner with ICE. That proposal would also seek to prohibit federal immigration officers from wearing masks while conducting enforcement operations, a practice critics say fuels fear and confusion during arrests.

The legislation is sponsored by Councilmembers Odette Ramos, Paris Gray, and Mark Parker, with support from several additional council members.

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen voiced strong support for the measures, warning that aggressive immigration enforcement can undermine public safety.

“Over aggressive ICE tactics make our city more dangerous at a time when Baltimore is making extraordinary gains in reducing violence,” Cohen said. “The brutality of ICE agents threatens to shatter trust in local law enforcement. People are afraid to call the police.”

New Baltimore Bills Aim To Restrict ICE Activity Citywide was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Hip-Hop Wired
NBL Rd 9 - Perth Wildcats v Sydney Kings

Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo Get Into It With Ja Rule On A Plane

Hip-Hop Wired
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny's Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House

Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
25 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama?” Tour: Predicted Setlist

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| That Mexican OT- kbfb | 2026-01-08
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

That Mexican OT Tour Sweepstakes

Comment
News  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Coach After Playoff Loss to Texans

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close