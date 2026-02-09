Coco Jones Returns to Super Bowl Stage in Full Circle Moment

Listen Live
Published on February 9, 2026
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

Coco Jones’ Super Bowl Performance Marks a True Full-Circle Moment

R&B powerhouse Coco Jones just added another unforgettable milestone to her growing list of accomplishments, taking the Super Bowl stage in 2026 to deliver a powerful performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

While the moment stood strong on its own, it carried even deeper meaning for longtime fans who remember that this was not her first time on football’s biggest stage.

Years before her Grammy wins, chart-topping records, and breakout acting roles, Coco Jones appeared at the Super Bowl as a child performer.

In 2009, she took the field and showcased her talent in front of millions, already demonstrating the vocal strength and confidence that would later define her career.

Fast forward to 2026, and Jones returned not as a young rising talent, but as a fully realized artist representing a new generation of R&B excellence.

Her performance of the Black national anthem was not just technically impressive, it was culturally significant.

Standing on that same stage years later symbolizes growth, persistence, and the power of staying true to your craft.

Moments like this remind audiences that success rarely happens overnight.

Coco Jones’ journey reflects years of dedication, resilience, and continuous development as both a vocalist and performer.

From a young girl singing on the Super Bowl field to a Grammy-winning artist commanding one of the most watched events in the world, her story is the definition of a full-circle moment.

