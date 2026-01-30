Olandria Carthen Owned Paris Fashion Week With Unforgettable Style

Source: Olandria Carthen Paris Fashion Week

Reality star and style powerhouse Olandria Carthen took Paris Fashion Week by storm this past week, proving that her fashion game is as fierce as her social media presence. Best known for her breakout role as a fan favorite on Love Island USA Season 7, Olandria has spent the past year evolving from reality TV personality into a bona fide fashion darling, and her Paris appearances were a statement of that transformation.

At the Rahul Mishra Spring 2026 Couture show, the Alabama native stunned in the designer’s sculptural “Heart of Gold” mini dress, shimmering with metallic embroidery and architectural detailing. The look, styled to perfection with matching metallic heels and luminous makeup, had photographers and fashion lovers buzzing.

Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty

Not content to make just one impact, the model also embraced boho chic at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show, donning a multi-print maxi with bold cutouts and retro flair. The fluid silhouette, coupled with vibrant hues and thoughtful accessories, underscored her growing versatility and willingness to blend classic couture with modern stylistic twists.

Olandria Slays Paris Fashion Week

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It was a nonstop slaying fest for Olandria, as she was also front and center at the Robert Wun couture presentation, where she ate up the fashion industry in a dramatic red Robert Wun jumpsuit with avant-garde draping and standout details that read equal parts art and fashion.

Even her chill days in Paris were filled with intentional, elevated, camera-ready fashion moments, proving that her style wasn’t just for the front row but a representation of who she is.

From reality show beaches to Paris’s most exclusive fashion stages, Olandria is showing the world that she’s no stranger to style, confident, evolving, and ready for whatever the fashion world throws her way.

Olandria Carthen Owned Paris Fashion Week With Unforgettable Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com