Weekly Astrology Forecast

✨ Astrology Forecast: February 1–7, 2026 ✨

The week begins with a powerful Full Moon in Leo on February 1, bringing bold energy that encourages you to express your true self, show your creativity, and speak your heart. This lunar peak highlights honesty, courage, and the joy of being seen — and it may also bring emotional truths to light so they can be acknowledged and released. [Parade]

Because this Full Moon sits opposite the Sun, it balances the striking Leo desire to shine with the cooler, more independent Aquarius influence, reminding you to share your gifts without losing your sense of self. [Cafe Astrology]

On February 3, Uranus stations direct, which means sudden changes or new opportunities around stability, self-worth, and how you value yourself and your resources may begin to move forward. [Times Square Chronicles]

Throughout the first week of February, you may feel more intuitive, imaginative, and emotionally open — especially as thoughts and conversations are touched by Mercury’s transition into a softer, more feeling-oriented sign later this week. This can be a gentle time to communicate from the heart and listen with empathy. [People.com]

Cosmic Themes to Watch

Affirmation for the week:

“I breathe out the need of validation, and breathe in my own confidence, embracing my full power to shine.”

This week’s energy invites you to show up boldly as yourself, to listen with your heart, and to move forward with courage and clarity. Let the Leo Full Moon illuminate what’s ready to be expressed — and let what no longer serves you gently fall away. 🌕💛