Lt. Gov. Beckwith Responds to Lemon Arrest

Source:

INDIANAPOLIS –Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith spoke Friday about the arrest of Don Lemon, saying it highlights concerns about religious freedom and safety in local communities. Beckwith, who is also a pastor, criticized Lemon’s actions during a protest at a Minnesota church.

Lemon was arrested early Friday in Los Angeles. Federal agents say he took part in a group that rushed into a Minnesota church during a Sunday service on January 18. He is facing a federal charge for conspiring to threaten, intimidate, or harm someone while they were exercising their rights, including the right to practice their religion.

“We believe there’s one place people should be able to expect peace, and that’s in their house of worship,” Beckwith said. “I’m not buying the idea that Don Lemon was just doing journalism. That’s a bunch of bull. He was not simply observing. He was absolutely part of leading this protest and riot into this church.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Beckwith said churches are private property and protesters have no right to disrupt them. “I’m glad to see there’s action happening. The government needs to send a strong message that we’re not going to tolerate this,” he said.

He also talked about security concerns for houses of worship. “Predators don’t hunt other predators. They look for prey. If it’s your property and someone comes to do harm, you have every right to defend yourself. If you feel threatened, you have every right to stand your ground and to return fire with fire,” Beckwith said.

He acknowledged the language is strong but pointed to the Second Amendment. “The founding fathers knew this would be a case, that’s why they gave us a Second Amendment,” he said. Beckwith added that Indiana officials want to work with federal authorities, not get in their way.

“I don’t think people are worried that a Minneapolis-type situation is going to happen in Indiana,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Responds to Lemon Arrest was originally published on wibc.com