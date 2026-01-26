Kid Cudi & Jim Jones Disagree Over “Day n Nite” Origins Of Success

Kid Cudi and Jim Jones are having a mild war of words that are centered on the origins of success regarding Cudi’s “Day n Nite” single. Jim Jones credits himself for the song’s success and for helping Kid Cudi become an established artist, sparking the current back-and-forth that also includes DJ Vlad.

Jim Jones was a guest on the No Cap Rap podcast earlier in the month and asserted that his delivering a remix version of Kid Cudi’s signature “Day n Nite” hit was the reason fans came to discover Cudi.

DJ Vlad, taking to social media, added to the claim by agreeing with Jones’ claim and adding his insider perspective by stating he was around Cudi and his crew at the time.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“People are roasting Jim Jones for saying he’s the reason Kid Cudi blew up, but he’s absolutely right,” Vlad began. “Nobody knew who Cudi was until Jim Jones did the Day & Night remix. Keep in mind, this was coming off the heels of Ballin – his biggest song ever.”

Vlad added, “I remember hanging out in the studio with Cudi and Plain Pat when Cudi told us that Jim tried to press him to sign over the song to him, which ultimately didn’t happen.”

A fan put Vlad’s comments on Cudi’s radar on X, which prompted him to quote-tweet with a response of his own.

“[H]ahaha aint nobody tryna hear what this bum has to say,” Cudi wrote, later taking to his Instagram Stories feed to share his side of things while adding he has love for Jones.

“You talking about how you were responsible for my success, is a lie,” Cudder began in the clips “You need to stop lying to people.”



He added, “You get on your little podcast, and you start gossiping and talking sh*t, and everybody on your podcast don’t know the truth, so they are agreeing with you. But if you look under the comments under that post, you’ll see people are letting you know what time it is.”

Cudi went on to say that “Day n Nite” already had legs because he posted it on his MySpace page, which had labels such as Motown Records and Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music courting him as a result.

On his X page, Cudi appears to be committed to moving on after making his Instagram address.

“I know theres conversations happening and responses but I made myself clear We dont get into internet back n forth. And we dont write essays in response. I said what I said and quite frankly, I dont really care if anyone thinks different,” read a post on Cudi’s X account.

Kid Cudi hammered the point home that he admired Jim Jones as an artist, but wants the record to reflect that he was well on his way before Jones’ remix of “Day n Nite.”

—

Photo: Getty

Kid Cudi & Jim Jones Disagree Over “Day n Nite” Origins Of Success was originally published on hiphopwired.com