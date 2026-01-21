Listen Live
Close
Travel

No REAL ID? Get Ready to Pay $45 and Face Extra Airport Screening

Passengers without a REAL ID could face a $45 charge and heightened screening at airports.

Published on January 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

If you’re planning to board a plane in the coming weeks and aren’t REAL ID‑compliant, you could soon find yourself forking over a $45 fee and facing extra screening at the airport — on top of potential delays. That’s because, starting February 1, 2026, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is formally enforcing the long‑planned REAL ID requirements at U.S. airport security checkpoints.

Anyone 18 or older who doesn’t present a REAL ID‑compliant driver’s license or another approved form of identification will be directed to use the agency’s TSA ConfirmID identity‑verification process —Bottom line? No REAL ID? Get Ready to Pay a mandatory $45 fee. ConfirmID isn’t just a walk‑through: it involves additional identity checks before you can enter the TSA security line, which could add extra time and significant delay to your airport experience. The REAL ID rule — tied to security standards set nearly two decades ago — has been in effect since May 7, 2025, but until now most travelers without compliant IDs were allowed through with extra questioning. The new policy shifts the cost of that extra work onto the traveler rather than taxpayers. What counts as acceptable ID (so you don’t pay $45)?


• A REAL ID‑compliant driver’s license or state ID
• A U.S. passport or passport card
• Military ID, trusted traveler cards, and other TSA‑approved credentials If you show up with a non‑REAL ID license and no alternative accepted ID, you’ll still be able to fly — but expect extra scrutiny, potential delays and the $45 ConfirmID charge unless you get compliant before you travel.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016

Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over "All The Way Up" Music Publishing

Hip-Hop Wired
iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One - Show

Reps For Ludacris Claim His Involvement In Kid Rock's MAGA Music Festival Was "A Mix Up"

Hip-Hop Wired
Ms. Lauryn Hill Performs At Massey Hall

Lauryn Hill Sends Heartfelt Message To Fugees Affiliate John Forté

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close