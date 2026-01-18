Listen Live
ISP Announces Losses of Two K9's

Published on January 18, 2026
K9 Nikan
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

LAFAYETTE AND LOWELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police are mourning the loss of two retired K9 heroes this weekend, as both the Lafayette and Lowell Districts announced the passing of K9 Jordy and K9 Nikan.

K9 Jordy (Lafayette District) served alongside Trooper Jared McQueary from 2015 until his retirement in February 2025. A versatile German Shepherd, Jordy was instrumental in tracking fleeing suspects and locating missing persons.

K9 Nikan (Lowell District), who retired in 2022 under the care of Sgt. Justin Hansen, was a prolific narcotics detection dog. Throughout his career, Nikan successfully removed over 1,100 pounds of marijuana and 80 pounds of other illicit drugs from the streets, while also seizing over $2.3 million in criminal currency.

Both K9s spent their final years as beloved members of their handlers’ families. Indiana State Police honor their legacy of service and protection to the citizens of Indiana.

