‘Euphoria’ Is Officially Back: Zendaya Shines in Season 3 Trailer

After a long four-year wait, Euphoria fans finally have something to celebrate.

HBO has dropped the first full trailer for Season 3, and it gives us an emotional glimpse into what’s next for Rue and the rest of the crew.

The highly anticipated season premieres April 12, with Zendaya returning as Rue—older, reflective, and searching for hope. In the opening moments of the trailer, Rue shares, “A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished… but somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith.”

Alongside Zendaya, familiar faces like Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Colman Domingo are all back for the show’s third chapter.

One standout moment features Nate (Elordi) clashing with Cassie (Sweeney) over her online presence, hinting that drama is very much still on the menu.

Season 3 arrives at a major moment for Zendaya, who is set to dominate 2026 with four big film releases, including The Drama, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, a new Spider-Man film, and the next Dune installment.

Her co-stars are also riding high. Jacob Elordi earned award buzz for his role in Frankenstein, while Sydney Sweeney is currently starring in the box-office hit The Housemaid, which has already been confirmed for a sequel.

With fresh storylines, familiar chaos, and a more grown-up perspective, Euphoria Season 3 looks ready to reclaim its spot as one of TV’s most talked-about shows.

