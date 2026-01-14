The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the biggest cultural events in Texas and one of the largest rodeos in the world, blending livestock competitions, carnival attractions, food festivals, and blockbuster concerts that draw hundreds of thousands to NRG Stadium every spring. With total event attendance routinely topping 2.5 million visitors across its multi-week run, the concert series is a major draw on its own, with audiences that rival major festival crowds.
While Bun B’s RodeoHouston performances were some of the most talked-about and culturally significant nights in recent history, they did not make the official Top 25 attendance list due to how the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tracks concert records. The rankings are based strictly on paid stadium attendance, and Bun B’s shows, which featured a lineup of artists, are categorized differently than single-headliner concerts. Despite packed stadium visuals and massive crowds across NRG Park, his paid attendance totals reportedly fell just short of the razor-thin cutoff needed to crack the Top 25, which often comes down to a few hundred tickets. While not reflected in the rankings, Bun B’s impact remains undeniable, helping cement Houston hip-hop as a core part of the rodeo’s modern legacy.
For 2026, RodeoHouston runs March 2 – 22, featuring headliners across country, pop, rock, and Latin genres. Big names include Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Creed, Lizzo (her hometown debut), Rascal Flatts, and Cody Johnson closing the season.
Below is a rundown of the 25 most-attended individual RodeoHouston concerts of all time, ranked by paid attendance at NRG Stadium — the biggest crowds ever to pack the rodeo’s rotating stage.
|Rank
|Year
|Artist(s)
|Attendance
|1
|2024
|Jonas Brothers
|75,600
|2
|2024
|Los Tigres del Norte
|75,595
|3
|2019
|Los Tigres del Norte
|75,586
|4
|2019
|Cardi B
|75,580
|5
|2018
|Garth Brooks
|75,577
|6
|2018
|Calibre 50
|75,565
|7
|2017
|Siggno (double bill with Banda el Recodo)
|75,557
|7
|2017
|Banda el Recodo (double bill with Siggno)
|75,557
|8
|2016
|Los Huracanes del Norte (double bill)
|75,508
|8
|2016
|Banda Los Recoditos (double bill)
|75,508
|9
|2015
|La Arrolladora Banda El Limón (double bill)
|75,357
|9
|2015
|La Maquinaria Nortena (double bill)
|75,357
|10
|2013
|Los Invasores de Nuevo León (double bill)
|75,305
|10
|2013
|Julión Álvarez (double bill)
|75,305
|11
|2013
|Luke Bryan
|75,242
|12
|2013
|Blake Shelton
|75,238
|13
|2014
|Pesado (double bill with Banda MS)
|75,224
|13
|2014
|Banda MS (double bill with Pesado)
|75,224
|14
|2013
|Pitbull
|75,217
|15
|2014
|Maroon 5
|75,214
|16
|2013
|Bruno Mars
|75,177
|17
|2015
|Brad Paisley
|75,167
|18
|2019
|Kane Brown
|75,122
|19
|2016
|Luke Bryan
|75,082
|20
|2014
|Luke Bryan
|75,078
|21
|2015
|Ariana Grande
|75,068
|22
|2014
|Usher
|75,067
|23
|2014
|Blake Shelton
|75,054
|24
|2024
|Nickelback
|75,036
|25
|2017
|Luke Bryan
|75,033
The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com