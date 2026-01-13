Listen Live
Player For Dallas Cowboys Arrested On Reckless Driving Charge

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has faced charges after an arrest over the weekend.

Published on January 13, 2026
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has faced charges after an arrest over the weekend.

Donovan was arrested on January 10, 2026, at 11:54 p.m. According to the Texas DPS, he was arrested on reckless driving charges.

Texas DPS trooper observed the vehicle going recklessly on the southbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway in Plano. The officer initiated a traffic stop in order to investigate the situation that led to the arrest of the driver.

Jail records show that Donovan posted a $500 bond and was released on the same day. Donovan was a second-round pick from Boston College and finished his rookie season with two sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 17 games this season.

The Dallas Cowboys declined to comment on this story. 

