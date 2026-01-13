Listen Live
Shani Scott Advances To Top 50 On New Reality Series A Check For Life

Radio personality, media entrepreneur, and community leader Shani Scott is officially making waves on the national stage after being named to the Top 50 contestants on the new reality competition series A Check For Life.

Published on January 13, 2026
Check for life
Source: Shani Scott / Urban One

Created by Terence Bradford and executive produced by actress and philanthropist Holly Robinson-PeeteA Check For Life is redefining what winning looks like in reality television. The goal isn’t to make someone rich—it’s to make sure the winner never goes broke.

The series blends the high-stakes decision-making of Shark Tank with the competitive pressure of The Apprentice, challenging contestants to prove financial discipline, smart strategy, and long-term thinking. From budgeting and debt management to real-life money scenarios, the show is designed to test who is truly ready for sustainable financial stability.

The competition intensifies as the Top 8 contestants advance to a mansion, where they will face a series of rigorous financial challenges that could change their lives forever. The ultimate winner will receive a $100,000 Financial Makeover, including a guaranteed annuity from New York Life Insurance, along with having some—or potentially all—of their debt paid off.

For Shani Scott, this opportunity represents more than a competition. As a mother, cancer survivor, and respected voice in media, her journey resonates with people who understand resilience, reinvention, and the power of second chances.

Now, she needs the community’s support.

📱Vote for Shani Scott by texting AC47 to 1-855-918-6972.
Every vote brings her one step closer to the Top 8—and a future built on lasting financial freedom.

Shani Scott Advances To Top 50 On New Reality Series A Check For Life was originally published on majic945.com

