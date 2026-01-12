2026 Golden Globes Recap

— Highlights, Winners & Standout Moments

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards took place on January 11, 2026,

at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, honoring excellence in film and television from 2025.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and broadcast live on CBS,

with streaming available on Paramount+. [Wikipedia]

🎬 Top Film Winners

The night saw several standouts across both drama and comedy categories:

Best Motion Picture — Drama: Hamnet [Wikipedia]

Hamnet [Wikipedia] Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another [Wikipedia]

One Battle After Another [Wikipedia] Best Actor — Drama: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent [Good Morning America]

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent [Good Morning America] Best Actress — Drama: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet [Wikipedia]

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet [Wikipedia] Best Actor — Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme [People.com]

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme [People.com] Best Actress — Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You [TheWrap]

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You [TheWrap] Best Supporting Actress: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another [TheWrap]

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another [TheWrap] Best Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value [TheWrap]

In other notable film categories, KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature

and its song “Golden” took Best Original Song, while Sinners was recognized for

its score and box office achievement. [Good Morning America]

📺 Television Honors

Television also saw exciting wins:

Acting winners included Noah Wyle, Rhea Seehorn, Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, and several cast members

from Adolescence, along with recognition for the first Golden Globe in the Best Podcast category

for “Good Hang with Amy Poehler.” [AP News]

🏆 Special Awards & Honors

Prior to the main ceremony, the Golden Eve Celebration honored icons:

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Helen Mirren [Good Morning America]

Helen Mirren [Good Morning America] Carol Burnett Award: Sarah Jessica Parker [Good Morning America]

✨ Memorable Moments

The evening balanced celebration with cultural resonance. Timothée Chalamet’s heartfelt

acceptance for Marty Supreme included shout-outs to collaborators and family. [People.com]

*KPop Demon Hunters*’ soundtrack success also marked a special moment: the animated film’s song

“Golden” climbed the charts and became a fan favorite, reinforcing the global appeal of diverse storytelling. [NBC New York]

🎉 What This Means for Awards Season

The Golden Globes traditionally serve as an early indicator of awards season momentum

leading toward the Oscars. With strong showings from films like One Battle After Another,

Hamnet, and performances from Wagner Moura and Jessie Buckley, critics and fans alike

are watching how these narratives carry forward into the awards season.