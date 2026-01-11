Listen Live
Close
Wellness

Astrological Forecast:

By: Kirby Lozano

Published on January 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Astro Projections

Source: Radio One / Urban One

 January 11–18, 2026

The week of January 11 through January 18, 2026 carries a calm but serious energy.

This is a time about building, trusting the process, and moving forward

without rushing yourself.

🌒 The Energy of the Week

During this week, the Sun remains in Capricorn,

a sign connected to patience, responsibility, and long-term goals.

Capricorn energy doesn’t move fast —

it moves with intention.

This isn’t a week for shortcuts or quick wins.

It’s about showing up, doing what you can,

and letting consistency speak louder than effort.

You may feel called to:

  • Get organized
  • Take your goals more seriously
  • Set boundaries around your time and energy
  • Move slower — but with purpose

🪨 How This Energy May Feel

Capricorn energy can feel heavy if you push too hard —

but powerful if you move with respect for your limits.

You may notice:

  • A stronger desire for stability
  • Less interest in distractions
  • More clarity around what matters and what doesn’t
  • A need to protect your focus

This is a good week to build quietly.

Not everything needs to be announced.

✨ Affirmation for January 11–18, 2026

“Istop outsourcing discipline. I choose uncomfortable responsibility over fake freedom.”

🌱 How to Work With This Week

  • Focus on one or two priorities — not everything at once
  • Honor slow progress
  • Rest when your body asks for it
  • Let discipline come from care, not pressure

This week isn’t asking you to do more.

It’s asking you to stay committed

to what you’ve already chosen.

Final Note

January 11–18, 2026 reminds us that growth doesn’t always look loud.

Sometimes it looks like showing up again,

even when no one is watching.

Move steady.

Your timing is not off.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS-CONFLICT-OIL

Donald Trump Clowned After Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud During Meeting With Oil Execs

Hip-Hop Wired
US-TECHNOLOGY-AI-CES

Disney, Lucasfilm & Lego Team Up To let You Blow Up The Death Star On The Sphere During CES

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
SmackDown

Jessie Ventura Body Slams Donald Trump & ICE, Calls Him A "Draft Dodging Coward"

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close