Are HBCUs Being Forgotten? How Black College Alum Can Help!

Source: Ronaldo Bolaños / Getty

How HBCU Grads Can Create The Next Generation of Excellence

Today on The Morning Hustle, we tackled a new United Negro College Fund study that spoke to the lack of awareness of Black colleges by high school students. The conversation covered many topics including the ways alumni are responsible for increasing HBCU visibility. The legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities is more than history—it’s millions of alumni showing up, building community, and opening doors for the next class. For HBCU grads, passing the torch means doing more than repping your alma mater at Homecoming. It’s about reaching back and breaking barriers so others can taste the HBCU experience.



✕

Wondering how to spotlight your school for future students? Start with these essentials:

1. Be a Walking Billboard

Wear your HBCU gear everywhere—from the gym to your workplace. When people ask, share what your school meant to you. Your story could spark a dream in the heart of a future student.

2. Digital Mentorship

Your social feeds are your recruiting toolkit. Post throwback pics from campus, career wins linked to your HBCU, and use admissions hashtags to give advice. Every post helps shift the narrative and keeps Black excellence in the spotlight.

3. Adopt a Local High School

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Connect with counselors or host “HBCU 101” chats at schools in your area. Answer questions about campus life, financial aid, or scholarships—real talk helps high schoolers imagine the journey.

4. Host Student Send-Offs

Team up with alumni chapters to honor incoming students. Send-off events give families a support system and let students know their village is behind them.

5. Champion Scholarships

Post about scholarships, make small donations, and hold FAFSA workshops. Sometimes the biggest barrier is financial—removing that hurdle is real change.

Your commitment makes Black excellence unstoppable. Show up, speak out, and light the way for the next generation.

RELATED STORIES:

TV Shows & Films To Watch During HBCU Homecoming Season

Lance Gross, Laila Pruitt, Gail Bean, & Stephen A. Smith Join Ashley Christopher’s HBCU Week Foundation In Celebrating HBCU Excellence [Exclusive]

Building Athletes & Legacy: 25 HBCU Sports Programs Leveling Up Right Now

Are HBCUs Being Forgotten? How Black College Alum Can Help! was originally published on themorninghustle.com