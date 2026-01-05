Listen Live
Dallas Landmark Commission Reviews Oak Lawn UMC Rainbow Steps

The Dallas Landmark Commission considers whether Oak Lawn United Methodist Church can keep its rainbow-painted steps, installed as a message of inclusivity amid Texas directives on rainbow displays.

Published on January 5, 2026
The question that sits in front of the Dallas landmark commission today is, should the oak lawn united methodist church in Dallas be able to keep its rainbow-painted stairs?

The church will argue that these steps are a temporary art installation as a way to keep it in bounds with the rules and regulations that come along with a historic landmark designation. The church painted the steps this way as a response to Governor Greg Abbott’s directive that cities remove rainbow-painted crosswalks across the state of Texas. He called it a matter of public safety. However, leaders at the church say that this is an example of leaders using bureaucratic measures to stamp out expressions of speech that they don’t agree with. Church leaders also argue that the rainbow is not a political statement but a message of inclusivity. Senior pastor Rev. Rachel Griffin- Allison says, “Silence is not neutral,” Painting our steps in the colors of the rainbow is a visible witness to the gospel we preach—that every person is created in the image of God and worthy of safety, dignity, and belonging.” 

The public was invited to attend today’s meeting on the topic at City Hall at 1 pm. Results to come

