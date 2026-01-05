Texas Leaders React as Trump Announces U.S. Takeover in Venezuela

Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

President Trump made a major foreign policy announcement this week, saying the U.S. carried out military strikes in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro. Trump also claimed the United States will temporarily step in to oversee the country while a new government transition takes place.

As you might expect, reactions in Texas have been split right down party lines.

Republican leaders in the state quickly praised the move. U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both said Maduro was a corrupt dictator tied to drug trafficking and criminal networks that have harmed Americans. Texas Governor Greg Abbott echoed that support, pointing to Venezuelan gang activity and saying Maduro’s capture makes Texans safer.

But Texas Democrats strongly disagree. Congressman Greg Casar said the president does not have the authority to take military action or start a conflict without Congress’s approval, calling the move reckless and illegal. Congressman Joaquin Castro also criticized the administration, raising concerns about the lack of congressional oversight and warning the situation could turn into another long and costly conflict.

So why does this matter to Texans?

Love Politics? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For one, border security and gang violence are already hot-button issues in the state, and some leaders argue instability in Venezuela has played a role. There’s also the economic angle. Venezuela has some of the largest oil reserves in the world, and any shift in control could impact global oil markets — which eventually affects gas prices here at home.

Whether Texans see this as a strong move or an overstep of power, one thing is clear: what happens next in Venezuela could have real ripple effects back home. Police say investigations are ongoing, and more details from the administration are expected in the coming days.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack