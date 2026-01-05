How to celebrate Kwanzaa with Spaceboifresh 2025
Imani: Believing in Ourselves and Our Future
January 1 | Day 7 of Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa concludes with Imani, which means Faith. This principle is about believing—in ourselves, our families, our communities, and the righteousness of our struggle.
Imani does not ignore challenges; it strengthens us through them. It reminds us that even when the road is unclear, belief keeps us moving forward.
Practicing Imani means:
- Trusting the journey
- Standing firm in values
- Believing in collective progress
As the new year begins, Imani grounds us in hope, resilience, and confidence in what’s possible.
More from 97.9 The Beat