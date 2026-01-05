Listen Live
Evergreen Content

How to celebrate Kwanzaa with Spaceboifresh 2025

Imani: Believing in Ourselves and Our Future

Published on January 4, 2026
January 1 | Day 7 of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa concludes with Imani, which means Faith. This principle is about believing—in ourselves, our families, our communities, and the righteousness of our struggle.

Imani does not ignore challenges; it strengthens us through them. It reminds us that even when the road is unclear, belief keeps us moving forward.

Practicing Imani means:

  • Trusting the journey
  • Standing firm in values
  • Believing in collective progress

As the new year begins, Imani grounds us in hope, resilience, and confidence in what’s possible.

