Flame Meets Water: Travis Scott & Tyla Rumored To Be Dating

Travis Scott and Tyla may be wearing matching pajamas this holiday season.

Published on December 22, 2025
Travis Scott and Tyla may be wearing matching pajamas this holiday season.

Rumors have been circulating that the two artists could be dating, according to reports. An insider recently shared context behind the alleged relationship, claiming the connection has been building for some time: “Travis and Tyla shared an immediate connection when they first met; their relationship has only continued to grow stronger over the past year.” Back in 2023, Tyla and La Flame linked up for the remix of her “Water” record. Shortly after the collab, the two were at the GQ Men Of The Year party in LA, dancing the night away together.

Following the GQ party, Tyla denied any relationship between her and the Houston rapper, “I was at the GQ event, and Travis was one of the Men Of The Year, so we were celebrating. They played the remix, and we were vibing. He’s such a cool person. I didn’t know what to expect before I met him, I was kind of nervous. He’s so chill, so funny, so cool.”

The collaborations didn’t stop there. Travis Scott and Tyla later appeared together on “PBT” alongside Vybz Kartel. In the music video, the storyline portrays the two artists in what looks like a date setting, fueling even more speculation. Scott delivers a notable line in the song, “Well, it’s that pretty brown thing, you should be mine, you should get a ring.”

While the Rodeo rapper has never confirmed whether the lyric was directed at Tyler, fans online believe the description fits her perfectly, keeping the rumor alive.

Flame Meets Water: Travis Scott & Tyla Rumored To Be Dating was originally published on hiphopwired.com

