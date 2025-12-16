Ebro Darden Shares Alleged Threatening DM From Drake

Ebro Darden is back to work in the independent space after he and his morning show’s ouster from Hot 97, and he’s already making waves in the media space. In the first episode of his new show with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, Ebro Darden revealed a threatening series of DMs from Drake.

On Monday’s episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Ebro Darden opened up the discussion by sharing Drake’s messages, presumably due to the Ebro In The Morning team leaving Hot 97.

In the DM, Drake writes “Die slower p*ssy” and followed it up with “We got some sh*t for u.”

Unphased, Darden replied with, “Relax. You’re salty about losing to Kendrick. You’re not mad at me… Love bro.”

It wasn’t always contentious with Drake and the Ebro In The Morning team, as Darden shared earlier text exchanges between the two that were favorable. Rosenberg was also once aligned with the Canadian superstar but has also delivered choice words towards the OVO honcho.

In the episode, Rosenberg and Darden reveal some of what occurred in the aftermath of leaving Hot 97, their other professional endeavors, and thank their fans and supporters for lifting them up after the shocking news. They also explain their new pivot sans Stylez, who was away on vacation.

Check out The New Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show below.

