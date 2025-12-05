Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Big K.R.I.T. is back and feeling better than ever. The Mississippi rapper recently joined Incognito and DJ Misses on Posted on the Corner to discuss his new project, Dedicated to Cali Burritz, which dropped, December 5th. He also opened up about his personal growth and evolution as an artist.

“I’m happy…I’m in a good space. I got just a lot of new energy around me,” The new project is a tribute to car culture, specifically the art of “slabbing” – customizing cars with elaborate rims and powerful sound systems. It’s what K.R.I.T. calls “slab music,” designed for those who love bass-knocking beats rattling their trunk. The idea sparked from a simple tweet by Carlos Miller, who hosts the project, and grew from a few car-themed tracks into a full-fledged concept album.

RELATED STORY: Hip-Hop Anniversary: 45 Songs For

Ultimate Southern Rap Playlist

RELATED STORY: Big K.R.I.T. Wears A Powerful Statement About Race On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

For Dedicated to Cali Burritz, K.R.I.T. linked up with a team of talented producers, including Joey Bates, Laco, Twisted Genius, and Creative Kale, to craft a sound that is both classic and fresh. But the project is more than just good music; it’s a reflection of K.R.I.T.’s current mindset.

✕

This newfound perspective comes from a place of peace. K.R.I.T. spoke about learning to protect his energy by saying “no” more often and focusing on living life. This peace has brought him a new level of transparency and confidence. “I think peace taught me transparency… peace gave me the confidence to say, ‘hey, I’m dealing with this,'” he revealed. This growth allows him to create more freely, without the weight of perfectionism.

READ MORE STORIES

Big K.R.I.T. Warns: Your Speakers Might Not Survive This Album was originally published on blackamericaweb.com