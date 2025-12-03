UNT PLAYOFF BOUND? MAYNE HOL UP!!!!!!

Denton Texas!!!!! Stand Up !!!!!!!

Shouts out to the Mean Green!!!! They are on the brink of history. After a dominant 52–25 win over Temple to finish 11–1 (7–1 in conference), UNT locked up its first ever berth in the American Conference Football Championship Game. University of North Texas Athletics+2Houston Chronicle+2

They’ll face the Tulane Green Wave — who are themselves ranked — and the winner is very likely to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. Wikipedia+2Tulane University Athletics+2

This isn’t just a game — it’s a moment of pride for the entire campus and city of Denton. For fans, especially those who’ve waited through long rebuilds, it feels like destiny: the chance to put UNT and Denton on the national map.

If UNT wins, the Mean Green’s first-ever conference title and likely playoff berth would electrify the community, fueling celebrations across town and giving Denton a shared milestone to rally around.

##bigbinkshow

Check out How they spanked Temple recently that set them up for the Big Game coming up against Tulane!