UNT PLAYOFF BOUND? MAYNE HOL UP!!!!!!

UNT is ranked #24 and will play #20 Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Championship. A win could have all eyes on Denton Texas!!!

Published on December 3, 2025
Denton Texas!!!!! Stand Up !!!!!!!

Shouts out to the Mean Green!!!! They are on the brink of history. After a dominant 52–25 win over Temple to finish 11–1 (7–1 in conference), UNT locked up its first ever berth in the American Conference Football Championship Game. University of North Texas Athletics+2Houston Chronicle+2

They’ll face the Tulane Green Wave — who are themselves ranked — and the winner is very likely to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. Wikipedia+2Tulane University Athletics+2

This isn’t just a game — it’s a moment of pride for the entire campus and city of Denton. For fans, especially those who’ve waited through long rebuilds, it feels like destiny: the chance to put UNT and Denton on the national map.

If UNT wins, the Mean Green’s first-ever conference title and likely playoff berth would electrify the community, fueling celebrations across town and giving Denton a shared milestone to rally around.

##bigbinkshow

Check out How they spanked Temple recently that set them up for the Big Game coming up against Tulane!

