The Game Calls For R.Kelly & Diddy's Release From Prison

The Game Calls For R.Kelly & Diddy’s Release From Prison at Birthday Bash

Published on December 2, 2025

Rapper The Game took a moment at his birthday bash on Friday, Nov. 28, to give a shout out to R. Kelly and Diddy.

The 46-year-old artist took the mic and called for the two disgraced music moguls to be freed from prison.

“Ay, since nobody else gon’ say it. Hey man, free Kells, n***a,” he said in footage shared by TMZ as the R&B singer’s “Bump & Grind” played in the background.

He continued, “Free Diddy … Free all the freaky homies, I don’t give a fuck. Some baby oil and some pee pee, free the guys … It’s my birthday, n***a. I don’t see nothing wrong with freeing the guys.”

Former Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently serving a 50-month life sentence after being convicted of felony prostitution charges.

His son, King Combs, told reporters at LAX that his father will be “on the way home” for the holidays, but did not provide any specific details.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists Diddy’s release date as June 2028.

R. Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty in June 2022 of several charges, including sexual exploitation of children, racketeering, forced labor and other charges. His projected release will be in 2045.

