Silver Alert Issued For Missing Texas Couple

On November 27, a silver alert was issued for 82-year-old Charles “Gary” Lightfoot and his wife, 81-year-old Linda, who went missing while in route from Panhandle to Lubbock, Texas.A silver alert gets issued to the public when elderly adults with documented mental conditions go missing. Mainly those who suffer from mental conditions like forms of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Neither one of these individuals has a cellphone or any other device that could trace their location. Charles “Gary” Lightfoot is also oxygen dependent.The couple was last seen on November 27, leaving the city of the panhandle around 3 P.M. and heading to Lubbock. It’s believed that they are traveling in a 2024 silver Toyota Camry with the license plate TWN0925.

Gary was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray sweater. Linda was last seen wearing a black and white blouse with black pants and a bulky silver necklace. The vehicle was spotted around 7 P.M. in Groom, Texas, then in Santa Rosa, New Mexico, the next day. The direction or destination of travel is unknown.

If you have any information that could help find them, please contact the Carson County Sheriff’s Office at 806-537-3511 or call 911.

