Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Lawsuit

Florida Jury Sides With Megan Thee Stallion in Defamation Case Against Blogger Milagro Gramz.

Published on December 1, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion
Source: General / General

Monday, December 1st, a Florida jury that was made up of 4 women and 5 men sided with rapper Megan The Stallion in her lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper. Agreeing that Milagro harassed and defamed Megan The Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, after being shot 5 times by R&B musician Tory Lanez.

The plaintiff was initially awarded $75,000 by the jury; however, the U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga reduced the award to $59,000. The jury found that blogger  Milagro Cooper, aka  Milagro Gramz, encouraged her thousands of followers on social media platforms like Instagram and ‘X’ to view a sexually explicit deepfake video of Megan Pete, aka Megan the Stallion, that had been circulating the internet.

Megan was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of 3 felony charges in 2022 by a Los Angeles jury. He was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. As a result, Tory Lanez was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

