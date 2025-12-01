Listen Live
Close
Local

HIV Testing In Dallas For World AIDS Day

Get HIV testing in Dallas for World AIDS Day. Find clinics and community locations offering no-cost.

Published on December 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

World Aids Day concept. Banner template with red ribbon awareness. Vector illustration.
Source: Elena Merkulova / Getty

World AIDS Day is a powerful reminder of the importance of knowing your status and protecting your health. Some clinics and community organizations across Dallas are offering free HIV testing to help raise awareness and make testing more accessible for everyone. These no-cost services give you the opportunity to take charge of your health with privacy, support, and ease.

Be sure to check out the closest clinic near you and protect your health on World AIDS Day.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Sexual Health Clinic

2377 N. Stemmons Fwy, Suite 100, Dallas, 75207

Prism Health North Texas – South Dallas Health Center

4922 Spring Avenue, Dallas, 75210

Prism Health North Texas – Oak Cliff Health Center

219 Sunset Avenue, Suite 116-A, Dallas, 75208.

Prism Health North Texas – Worth Street Health Center

4004 Worth Street, Suite 200, Dallas, 75246

Resource Center Dallas

2603 Inwood Road, Dallas, 75235 – offers HIV/STI services for LGBTQIA+ community and general public.

UT Southwestern Community Prevention and Intervention Unit

8150 Brookriver, Suite 400, Dallas

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

7777 Forest Lane, Suite B-122, Dallas, 75230

AIDS Interfaith Network

2600 North Stemmons Fwy, Suite 151, Dallas, 75207 – offers HIV testing and related services

Abounding Prosperity

2311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Dallas, 75215 – community HIV/STI services.

The Stewpot

1822 Young Street, Dallas

Center for Health Empowerment

951 York Drive, Suite 102, DeSoto, TX

Parkland Health – Moody Outpatient Center

5151 Maple Ave, Dallas, 75235 – offers rapid HIV testing at ACCESS Clinic.

Parkland Health – Southeast Dallas Health Center

9202 Elam Road, Dallas

Parkland Health – Bluitt‑Flowers Health Center

303 East Overton Road, Dallas

HIV Testing In Dallas For World AIDS Day was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Diddy Doc 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Gets Trailer, 50 Cent Doubles Down

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Adult Video News Awards - Show

Iggy Azalea Gives A Hard No To Her Making A Comeback In Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Wired
Bikergirl aka Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez

Bikergirl, Popular Motorcycle Influencer, Dies In Crash

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards

DEI Hire Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Accused of Committing War Crimes In Bombshell Report

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close