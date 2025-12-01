HIV Testing In Dallas For World AIDS Day
World AIDS Day is a powerful reminder of the importance of knowing your status and protecting your health. Some clinics and community organizations across Dallas are offering free HIV testing to help raise awareness and make testing more accessible for everyone. These no-cost services give you the opportunity to take charge of your health with privacy, support, and ease.
Be sure to check out the closest clinic near you and protect your health on World AIDS Day.
Dallas County Health and Human Services Sexual Health Clinic
2377 N. Stemmons Fwy, Suite 100, Dallas, 75207
Prism Health North Texas – South Dallas Health Center
4922 Spring Avenue, Dallas, 75210
Prism Health North Texas – Oak Cliff Health Center
219 Sunset Avenue, Suite 116-A, Dallas, 75208.
Prism Health North Texas – Worth Street Health Center
4004 Worth Street, Suite 200, Dallas, 75246
Resource Center Dallas
2603 Inwood Road, Dallas, 75235 – offers HIV/STI services for LGBTQIA+ community and general public.
UT Southwestern Community Prevention and Intervention Unit
8150 Brookriver, Suite 400, Dallas
AIDS Healthcare Foundation
7777 Forest Lane, Suite B-122, Dallas, 75230
AIDS Interfaith Network
2600 North Stemmons Fwy, Suite 151, Dallas, 75207 – offers HIV testing and related services
Abounding Prosperity
2311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Dallas, 75215 – community HIV/STI services.
The Stewpot
1822 Young Street, Dallas
Center for Health Empowerment
951 York Drive, Suite 102, DeSoto, TX
Parkland Health – Moody Outpatient Center
5151 Maple Ave, Dallas, 75235 – offers rapid HIV testing at ACCESS Clinic.
Parkland Health – Southeast Dallas Health Center
9202 Elam Road, Dallas
Parkland Health – Bluitt‑Flowers Health Center
303 East Overton Road, Dallas
