Cardi B Still Has the Timeline in a Chokehold!

Cardi B's magnetic presence keeps the internet buzzing, solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with in the digital age.

Published on November 23, 2025

Cardi B ASCAP Headshot
Source: Courtesy / ASCAP

Listen… since Cardi B dropped “Am I The Drama” it is still running social media like it just came out yesterday. The girls, the guys, the group chats, TikTok, Instagram, everybody is still quoting lyrics, making sounds, and turning her tracks into whole trends. That’s what you call cultural impact, okay? What I love about Cardi is she doesn’t just release music, she releases moments. Her rollouts are always extra, always loud, always unapologetically her, and the way she pushed this album. A marketing masterclass. From the teasers… to the looks… to the personality… to the online chaos that only Cardi can create, she knows exactly how to make the world stop and watch.

cardi b liking my Instagram post
Source: vickyj / other

And let me tell you something even better: I made two videos to the album… and in one of them, Miss Cardi B herself LIKED it. So obviously, we’re friends now. Don’t argue with me. I don’t care what anybody says, that’s my homegirl. 😭💕

Here’s the video she liked…. (had me literally on the floor)

and here’s the second one that was just too fun not to include..

It’s always refreshing to see an artist who really interacts with her fans, who pays attention, who taps in. Cardi doesn’t just drop music, she builds a relationship with the people who love her.

So I just want to give Cardi B her flowers today.

The talent? There.

The personality? Iconic.

The marketing? Brilliant.

The impact? Still going strong.

And baby, when she comes to Dallas on tour, just know I will be in the building giving full Vicky J energy, rapping every lyric like I wrote it myself. Period.

