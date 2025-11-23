Thanksgiving on a Budget: We Saving Money This Year

Source: aforkstale.com / aforkstale.com

Thanksgiving week is here, and let’s be real between rising grocery prices, last-minute gatherings, and the pressure to make the perfect meal, things can get expensive fast. But Dallas families are proving one thing this year: you can still have a full, delicious Thanksgiving without breaking your budget or your peace. Here’s how people around the city are saving coins while still keeping the traditions alive!

1.The Move From Whole Turkeys to Turkey Breasts & Split Menus

A lot of families said “no ma’am” to spending $40–$60 on a giant turkey nobody even finishes. Dallas homes are:

Buying turkey breasts

Smoking drumsticks

Splitting the menu (one family cooks meat, another handles sides)

It’s cheaper and there are fewer leftovers piling up in the fridge.

2. Potluck Thanksgiving Is the New Normal

Every auntie doesn’t have to cook the entire spread anymore. More friend groups and families are doing:

Bring-a-side

Bring-your-best-dish

Cash App contributions for the grocery run

It takes the pressure off the host and the cost off one person’s shoulders.

3. Switching to “Smart Shopping” Instead of “Brand Shopping”

Dallas shoppers are ditching the name brands and grabbing store-label items that taste the exact same for half the price.

ALDI butter and Cool Whip? Cheaper.

Kroger brand pies? Delicious.

H-E-B everything? Always elite.

People are planning their meals around what’s already on sale, instead of planning a menu and then stressing at checkout.

4. Leftover Hacks Are Saving Coins All Weekend

Dallas families are stretching leftovers like pros:

Sweet potato pie French toast (yes, it’s a thing!)

Turkey grilled cheese

Dressing waffles

💛 The Vibe for 2025: Cozy, Cost-Effective, and Still Delicious

At the end of the day, Thanksgiving in Dallas is becoming less about having the “perfect table” and more about being together, laughing, and eating food that feels like home even if it came from the sale aisle.

Families across the city are proving you can save your money and still have a memorable holiday week.