Listen Live
Close
DFW

Thanksgiving on a Budget: We Saving Money This Year

Hosting Thanksgiving on a tight budget? We've got you covered with thrifty ideas to make the most of the holiday.

Published on November 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Thanksgiving Turkey
Source: aforkstale.com / aforkstale.com

Thanksgiving week is here, and let’s be real between rising grocery prices, last-minute gatherings, and the pressure to make the perfect meal, things can get expensive fast. But Dallas families are proving one thing this year: you can still have a full, delicious Thanksgiving without breaking your budget or your peace. Here’s how people around the city are saving coins while still keeping the traditions alive!

1.The Move From Whole Turkeys to Turkey Breasts & Split Menus

A lot of families said “no ma’am” to spending $40–$60 on a giant turkey nobody even finishes. Dallas homes are:

  • Buying turkey breasts
  • Smoking drumsticks
  • Splitting the menu (one family cooks meat, another handles sides)

It’s cheaper and there are fewer leftovers piling up in the fridge.

2. Potluck Thanksgiving Is the New Normal

Every auntie doesn’t have to cook the entire spread anymore. More friend groups and families are doing:

  • Bring-a-side
  • Bring-your-best-dish
  • Cash App contributions for the grocery run

It takes the pressure off the host and the cost off one person’s shoulders.

3. Switching to “Smart Shopping” Instead of “Brand Shopping”

Dallas shoppers are ditching the name brands and grabbing store-label items that taste the exact same for half the price.

  • ALDI butter and Cool Whip? Cheaper.
  • Kroger brand pies? Delicious.
  • H-E-B everything? Always elite.

People are planning their meals around what’s already on sale, instead of planning a menu and then stressing at checkout.

4. Leftover Hacks Are Saving Coins All Weekend

Dallas families are stretching leftovers like pros:

Sweet potato pie French toast (yes, it’s a thing!)

Turkey grilled cheese

Dressing waffles

💛 The Vibe for 2025: Cozy, Cost-Effective, and Still Delicious

At the end of the day, Thanksgiving in Dallas is becoming less about having the “perfect table” and more about being together, laughing, and eating food that feels like home even if it came from the sale aisle.

Families across the city are proving you can save your money and still have a memorable holiday week.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

GOLF: JUL 31 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster

Marjorie Taylor Greene Bows Out of Congress & Tosses Her MAGA Cap After Donald Trump Bashes Her

Hip-Hop Wired
Max B Welcome Home Salsa Con Fuego Celebration

Return Of Wavy Crockett: Check Out These Essential Max B Tracks

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

MAGA Heads Explode Following Donald Trump's Praise of NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
In this photo illustration, a Trump X Page is seen

Writer Details Her Customer Service Experience Trying To Secure A Trump Mobile SIM Card

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DFW Career Fair
Local

You’re Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!

Contests

Register To Win Tickets To See Gunna Wun World Tour

Smiling businessman on white background
DFW Career Fair

The City of Dallas is Hiring!

News

Northern Lights Shine Over Texas

Thanksgiving Turkey
DFW

Thanksgiving on a Budget: We Saving Money This Year

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close