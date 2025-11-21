Old Valley View Mall Site Is Getting An $85M Upgrade

Source: garrykosoff / Getty

After years of the Valley View Mall site sitting quiet, developers are finally stepping in to do something about it. An $85 million mixed-use project, Premier at Dallas Midtown, just broke ground—and it’s set to bring new energy to a corner of North Dallas that’s been stalled for too long.

The six-story development will rise at Dilbeck and Preston Road, bringing 296 apartments and 13,500 square feet of retail to the area. Doors open in 2027, with residents moving in by early 2028.

Dallas-based Anthem is partnering with PLT America and Beck Ventures to bring it to life. CEO Ross Frankfurt says the team is locked in on building high-quality communities that uplift North Dallas neighborhoods.

Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And for longtime Dallas residents—and hip-hop heads—the nostalgia hits even harder. 97.9 The Beat once broadcast from inside Valley View Mall, making the redevelopment feel like a full-circle moment for a place that shaped part of the city’s music culture.

But Premier is just the opener. Developers say Dallas Midtown’s full buildout will unfold over the next decade with entertainment venues, hotels, offices, condos and more—totaling more than $4 billion in private investment.

Once home to a buzzing shopping scene and local radio history, Valley View Mall closed in 2021 and was demolished in 2023. Now, after years of delays, the site is finally getting its comeback.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack