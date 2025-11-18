Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines About Trump Turning MAGA Against Her, Prompting ‘Vicious Attacks’

Source: Anadolu / Getty

OK, y’all, I have already about had my fill of people acting like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of us now.

Greene isn’t anti-MAGA. She’s not even completely anti-Trump. She has somewhat deviated from the GOP majority that will kiss President Donald Trump’s ring no matter what he does. She has spoken out against the “big beautiful bill” that she also voted to pass, and she’s on team “release the Epstein files,” but that doesn’t mean she has changed her tune. She’s still spreading anti-Antifa propaganda, telling Black people they’re not really of the Black community if they’re well-educated, and there’s absolutely no reason to believe she’s not still the Islamophobic and xenophobic “America first” bigot that she’s always been.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is still the Marjorie Taylor Greene seen below.

Greene is now claiming to be in fear for her and her family’s safety now that she has gotten on Trump’s bad side, although she’s being very careful to note that she’s used to inflaming “the left” to the point where she receives threats of violence.

From CBS News:

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Sunday night that she and her family have been targeted with hoax pizza deliveries and a pipe bomb threat, blaming what she called President Donald Trump’s “vicious attacks” for escalating the danger against her. Greene, who was once one of Trump’s earliest and most vocal supporters in Congress, posted on X that the incidents occurred shortly after Trump began publicly calling her a “traitor” amid their growing political feud. She said the former president’s rhetoric had acted as “a dog whistle to dangerous radicals” and warned that it could lead to “a harmful or even deadly outcome.” “The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members,” Greene wrote. “We also received a pipe bomb threat at my construction company’s office building.” She added that she had been “down this road before,” citing past swatting calls to her home and homes of relatives, as well as death threats that she said resulted in multiple convictions. Greene claimed those earlier threats came from “the left,” but said Trump and allied commentators were now fueling a new wave of harassment. “Now that President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific … this puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy,” Greene said. “It could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome.”

Even if it’s true that deviating from Trump has the MAGA world threatening her and her family, MTG was fine with that beast before she was on the receiving end of its wrath.

It was just a few years ago that Greene whined like a bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body-having blubbering baby after late show host Jimmy Kimmel told a joke implying that Will Smith should slap her like he did Chris Rock over incendiary remarks she made about Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. For days, Greene went full KKKaren, claiming Kimmel’s jokes amounted to “threats of violence,” only to have the internet remind her that she has been caught on video stalking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, harassing a Parkland shooting survivor, and that she has blatantly called for violence against Nancy Pelosi, the Black and brown congresswomen she has referred to as the “Jihad Squad,” and Democrats in general.

There’s no reason to take MTG seriously when she’s crying about being bullied for the same reason. One wouldn’t take Trump seriously if he were complaining about people hiding their true colors behind a spray tan — or if Trump was whining about being bullied.

Speaking of Trump, he sure seems to be treating Greene’s fear with the respect it deserves.

More from CBS:

Trump, who on Friday signaled he would back a primary challenger against Greene, fired back late Sunday on Truth Social, mocking her as “Wacky Marjorie Traitor Brown” and denying any responsibility for the threats she reported. “She is working overtime to try to portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems,” Trump wrote. “Nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country.”

Awwwww SNAP! You know you’ve run afoul of Trump when he’s out here making up, dumb, childish, nonsensical, and probably racist ways to mock your name. (Seriously, why “Brown”? I get that her last name is Greene, and it sounds like “green,” but I can’t help but think Trump changed it because he hates brown people so much he’ll even weaponize the color against a raging white nationalist like Greene.)

Now, as far as Greene being the “cause of her own problems,” Trump is at least right about that. Again, she’s mad at MAGA for turning on her as if she hasn’t spent her entire political career embodying everything toxic about the MAGA movement. All the bigotry, idiotic conspiracy theories, anti-intellectualism and vile, violent rhetoric — MTG is guilty of all of it in spades.

“Nobody cares,” Trump says, and nobody should. Even if she’s not lying about the threats against her, she’s just being made to sleep in the bed she made.

She hasn’t changed; she’s just pissing off the only people who keep her relevant now, and that’s on her.







Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines About Trump Turning MAGA Against Her, Prompting ‘Vicious Attacks’ was originally published on newsone.com