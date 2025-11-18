Universal Kids Park Bringing All the Vibes to Frisco

Source: Medios y Media / Getty

Frisco is about to level up. Universal just released the full rundown for the Universal Kids Resort, opening in 2026, and it’s giving major “first theme park built for the littles, but parents will be vibin’ too” energy. Every land, ride, and restaurant was designed from a kid’s point of view — bright colors, low signage, and a whole lot of imagination.

Universal Creative President Molly Murphy says the squad built the park with childlike curiosity as the blueprint, making sure every corner invites kids to play, explore, and let loose.

The on-site hotel will sleep up to six and comes with a café, pool, fitness room, and a game room — basically the pre-game before you hit the park.

Once inside, the experience breaks down into seven different “lands,” each inspired by a major Universal favorite:

Shrek’s Swamp – A full story ride about Shrek and Fiona, meet-and-greets, splash zones, and snacks like the legendary “Shrekzel.”

Puss in Boots Del Mar – High-flying swing rides, puppet shows, and Latin-style eats. Plus, Puss, Perrito, and Mama Luna outside posting up for photos.

Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club – A wild water battle, a cruise ride, derby-style carts, and minion-themed bites and merch.

Jurassic World Adventure Camp – Coasters, drop rides, dinosaur encounters, lookout towers, and adventure-style play areas.

TrollsFest – A Trolls dance party, twisting rides, ice cream, and glow-up makeovers.

Bikini Bottom – Jellyfish rides, the Barnacle Bus, water-cannon chaos, and meet-and-greets with SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy.

Isle of Curiosity – The kickoff zone with Gabby’s Cat-Tastic Dance Party, cupcakes, food spots, and retail.

When the gates open in 2026, Universal Kids Resort is ready to bring big fun, big color, and big energy to North Texas.

