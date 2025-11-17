10 Thanksgiving Traditions Worth Starting This Year
Thanksgiving is more than just a feast, it’s a time to create lasting memories with loved ones.
While the turkey and pumpkin pie are staples, the traditions we build around the holiday are what truly make it special.
Whether you’re looking to add a touch of creativity, deepen family connections, or simply have more fun, starting new traditions can bring fresh meaning to your celebrations.
From heartfelt gestures to playful activities, there are countless ways to make Thanksgiving even more memorable.
Ready to elevate your holiday?
Here are 10 Thanksgiving traditions worth starting this year!
Gratitude Jar
Place a jar and slips of paper on the table for everyone to write down what they’re thankful for. Read them aloud during dinner.
Friendsgiving Feast
Host a pre-Thanksgiving gathering with friends to celebrate your chosen family.
Recipe Swap
Have each guest bring a dish along with the recipe to share. Over time, you’ll build a collection of cherished recipes.
Thanksgiving Walk
Take a family walk or hike before or after the meal to enjoy the crisp fall air and work up (or walk off) an appetite.
Volunteer Together
Spend part of the day giving back by volunteering at a local shelter or food bank.
Tablecloth of Thanks
Use a plain tablecloth and fabric markers for guests to write what they’re thankful for each year. Reuse it annually to see how gratitude grows.
Family Game Night
After dinner, play board games, charades, or trivia to keep the fun going.
Thanksgiving Movie Marathon
Watch classic Thanksgiving-themed movies like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles or A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
Turkey Trot
Participate in a local Thanksgiving morning run or walk to kick off the day with some exercise and community spirit.
Memory Sharing
Go around the table and share a favorite memory from the past year. It’s a great way to reflect and connect.
These traditions can add meaning, fun, and togetherness to your Thanksgiving celebrations!
