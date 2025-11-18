Stephen A. Smith Removed From NBA Countdown

Source: ESPN / WWW.ESPN.COM

In a notable shakeup at ESPN, Stephen A. Smith will no longer be a regular on NBA Countdown. The change comes as part of a broader shift to a new-look studio team, which will debut on November 19 with Brian Windhorst, Michael Malone, and Kendrick Perkins joining host Malika Andrews.

Smith recently signed a massive five-year extension with ESPN — reportedly worth over $100 million — but the deal gives him more flexibility to scale back certain duties. According to reports, his role on Countdown will be scaled back significantly, though he may still make occasional appearances.

He’s also expanding his presence elsewhere: Smith is set to appear on Monday Night Countdown at least three times this NFL season.

This move reflects ESPN’s evolving NBA coverage strategy — especially with the newly licensed Inside the NBA(formerly on TNT) coming to the network — and allows Smith to prioritize his work on First Take and other high-profile projects.