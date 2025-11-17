Listen Live
Post Malone To Headline Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Post Malone will perform at the 2025 Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs Thanksgiving game at AT&T Stadium.

Published on November 17, 2025

Post Malone In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

For this year’s Thanksgiving football game, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:30 PM at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

With a headlining halftime performance by Post Malone, who has become one of the most recognizable performers in the world, not to mention his performance with Queen Beyoncé last year in Houston, Texas, for their special Christmas Day football game.

Post Malone has won 11 Billboard Music Awards, 4 American Music Awards, and 18 Grammy nominations. This Thanksgiving halftime performance marks the 29th year of the red kettle kickoff, which is one of the nation’s largest and longest-running annual fundraising efforts. This campaign supports food, housing, and more for nearly 28 million people each year.

Some of the Dallas Cowboys’ past halftime performers have included Destiny’s Child, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Selena Gomez, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and the Jonas Brothers.

People are saying Malone is a statement, “I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

Charlotte Jones, who is the chief brand officer and co-owner of the Cowboys, said that “The Red Kettle Campaign is more than a tradition, it’s a lifeline. Every ring of a bell is a reminder that small acts of generosity can spark real joy. We’re proud to stand with The Salvation Army once again and are so excited for our biggest fan, Post Malone, to share his immense talent and energy with fans nationwide.”

This partnership has been praised by the national commander of The Salvation Army, Commissioner Merle Heatwole. He says, “For nearly three decades, the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family have been dedicated partners to The Salvation Army. Their unwavering commitment has helped bring hope and care to our most vulnerable neighbors, and we’re deeply thankful to Post Malone for helping us kick off the holiday season.”

